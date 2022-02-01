ichi.farm Market Capitalization Achieves $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded flat against the US dollar. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00050876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,747.40 or 0.07151631 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,414.04 or 0.99993848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00051752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00054279 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006797 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.