IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Announces $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.

IDACORP has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. IDACORP has a payout ratio of 57.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect IDACORP to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

NYSE IDA opened at $110.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.52. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $114.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IDACORP stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 98.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,041 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of IDACORP worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

