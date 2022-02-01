Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

IDKOY stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.71. 10,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,720. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $14.21.

Get Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. alerts:

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Idemitsu Kosan Co, Ltd. engages in oil, basic chemicals, and renewable energy businesses. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum Products, Petrochemical Products, Resources, and Others. The Petroleum Products segment covers the production and sale of fuel oil and lubricants. The Petrochemical Products segment provides basic chemicals as raw materials for various petrochemical products, as well as solvents and various functional materials.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.