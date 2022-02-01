Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
IDKOY stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.71. 10,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,720. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $14.21.
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
