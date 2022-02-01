IES (IESC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $483.80 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.33%.

Get IES alerts:

Shares of IESC stock opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.20. IES has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $56.24.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $324,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Matthew J. Simmes acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IESC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of IES by 232.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in IES by 449.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in IES in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in IES by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IES by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across various end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.