ImageCoin Trading 10.4% Lower This Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $59,587.56 and $72,441.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,102,680 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

