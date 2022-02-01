IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Trading 4.2% Higher

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) shares traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.35 and last traded at $17.98. 1,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 516,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on IMAX in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMAX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $161,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in IMAX by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 282,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 30,375 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,372,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 74,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

