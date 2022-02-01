IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Position Boosted by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF makes up 0.5% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MCF Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 204,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,246,000 after buying an additional 45,060 shares during the period.

Shares of QAI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.13. The stock had a trading volume of 248,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,803. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.90.

