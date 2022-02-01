Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the December 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IFNNY traded up $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.22. 1,028,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,078. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.53. The company has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IFNNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infineon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.