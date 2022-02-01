Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,664,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 2.50% of Ingredion worth $148,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ingredion by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Ingredion by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ingredion by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 31,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ingredion by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,412,000 after purchasing an additional 38,197 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Ingredion by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $94.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.82 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

