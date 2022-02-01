Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Shares Down 4%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)’s share price fell 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.88. 5,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,596,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,181,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 612,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 259,692 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

