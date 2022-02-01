Insider Buying: INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Major Shareholder Purchases 40,654 Shares of Stock

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 40,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.11 per share, with a total value of $3,053,521.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.76 per share, with a total value of $7,576,000.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 5,334 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.92 per share, with a total value of $426,293.28.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 5,813 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.98 per share, with a total value of $464,923.74.

Shares of INDT stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,693. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $82.94. The company has a market capitalization of $779.43 million, a P/E ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.69.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.79%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INDT. Aegis began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDT. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

