Insider Selling: Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells 6,742 Shares of Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 6,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $137,199.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Lance Torgerson sold 7,006 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $149,087.68.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,401 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $131,348.52.

On Monday, January 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,030 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $118,368.90.

On Thursday, January 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,750 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $116,437.50.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,561 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $112,054.15.

On Friday, January 14th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,507 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $112,783.36.

On Monday, January 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,269 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $103,008.95.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,530 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $110,378.80.

On Thursday, January 6th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,802 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $93,975.14.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 400 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $7,808.00.

Shares of CVEO stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.57. 65,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,040. Civeo Co. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The stock has a market cap of $307.37 million, a PE ratio of -24.24, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 29.5% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the third quarter worth about $1,806,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the second quarter worth about $1,050,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

