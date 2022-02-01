Intel Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Intel in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now expects that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INTC. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $198.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $68.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 407.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after buying an additional 6,928,482 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

