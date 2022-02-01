International Business Machines Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.64 (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.64 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

International Business Machines has increased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. International Business Machines has a dividend payout ratio of 56.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect International Business Machines to earn $10.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.95. 95,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,070,967. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $120.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

