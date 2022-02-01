International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS: ICAGY) recently:

1/26/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. acts as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia providing scheduled passenger and cargo Airline services with its principal place of business being London. The company Airways maintains strategic alliance with several worldwide airlines and, together with its codeshare and franchise partners, flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is based in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom. “

1/20/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/19/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($3.09) to GBX 220 ($2.96). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 215 ($2.89) to GBX 220 ($2.96).

OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.54). International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 63.82% and a negative return on equity of 574.03%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

