International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,600 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the December 31st total of 170,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Tower Hill Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 612.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 199,256 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 4.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,225,474 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 184,558 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,955,006 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN THM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.74. 85,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,979. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.43.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that International Tower Hill Mines will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

