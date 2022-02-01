InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Short Interest Up 95.2% in January

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,600 shares, an increase of 95.2% from the December 31st total of 170,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 238.3 days.

OTCMKTS:IIPZF opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $14.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IIPZF. Desjardins raised their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. lifted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

