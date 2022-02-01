Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 64.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BSMS opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $25.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.