Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,595 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,035.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of PCY opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.69. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $28.62.

