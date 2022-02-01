Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 5,360 put options on the company. This is an increase of 609% compared to the typical daily volume of 756 put options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCII. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

RCII stock opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.14. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,929,000 after acquiring an additional 62,462 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

