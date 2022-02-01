ioneer Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ioneer Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,000 shares, a growth of 97.8% from the December 31st total of 222,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered ioneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get ioneer alerts:

OTCMKTS:GSCCF traded up 0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 0.46. 51,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,525. ioneer has a twelve month low of 0.21 and a twelve month high of 0.64.

ioneer Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron deposit. Its projects include Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project, Tokop Gold Project, Lone Mountain Gold Project, Towers Mountain Gold Project. The company was founded on October 26, 2001 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for ioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.