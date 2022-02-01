IQE’s (IQE) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

IQE (LON:IQE)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 55 ($0.74) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IQE. reduced their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 65 ($0.87) to GBX 55 ($0.74) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.67) target price on shares of IQE in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 50 ($0.67) to GBX 42 ($0.56) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 62.40 ($0.84).

IQE opened at GBX 33.02 ($0.44) on Tuesday. IQE has a 12-month low of GBX 27.53 ($0.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 84.70 ($1.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26. The stock has a market cap of £265.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.72.

In related news, insider Carol Chesney purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £7,600 ($10,217.80).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

