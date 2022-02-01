IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will report earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the highest is $2.47. IQVIA posted earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $8.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.72 to $10.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IQVIA.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.37.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth $255,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $247.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,949. IQVIA has a one year low of $181.13 and a one year high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

