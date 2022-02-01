IRISnet (IRIS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.20 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. IRISnet has a market cap of $82.20 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0687 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00050924 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,787.33 or 0.07156569 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,940.15 or 0.99980409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00051647 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00053852 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,060,519,552 coins and its circulating supply is 1,196,169,557 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

