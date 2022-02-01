iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $126.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.62. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $126.46 and a 1-year high of $132.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

