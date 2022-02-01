iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 761.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,769 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 77,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 39,346 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 237,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF stock opened at $112.51 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.69 and a 12 month high of $118.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.