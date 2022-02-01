iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 2,281.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,258 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $12,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 161.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,273.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 215.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,143. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $60.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average of $57.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.