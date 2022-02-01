iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,923 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.80% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $40,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEUR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 224.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,972,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,999 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,535.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,459,000 after acquiring an additional 646,771 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,480,000 after acquiring an additional 378,849 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 605,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,711,000 after acquiring an additional 371,928 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,022,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,312,000 after acquiring an additional 293,068 shares during the period.

Shares of IEUR opened at $56.14 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.96.

