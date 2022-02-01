iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,770 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after acquiring an additional 824,242 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after acquiring an additional 626,600 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,653,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,167,000 after acquiring an additional 41,143 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,599,000 after acquiring an additional 29,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,287,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV opened at $76.06 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.02.

