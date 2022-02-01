iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU stock opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.17.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

