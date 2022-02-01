iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4,286.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,021 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $48,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

IWM opened at $201.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.66. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $188.09 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

