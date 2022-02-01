Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 83.9% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITQ. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000.

ITQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,293. Itiquira Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.75.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

