Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Short Interest Update

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the December 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
IVDA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,871. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. Iveda Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44.
Iveda Solutions Company Profile
