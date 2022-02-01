Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Short Interest Update

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the December 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IVDA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,871. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. Iveda Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches.

