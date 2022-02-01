J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the transportation company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has raised its dividend payment by 22.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to earn $9.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

JBHT opened at $192.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $208.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 138,577 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $57,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

