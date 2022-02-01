J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 284 ($3.82).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 220 ($2.96) to GBX 230 ($3.09) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.30) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.70) to GBX 285 ($3.83) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.10) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

SBRY traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 288.20 ($3.87). 2,468,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,141,150. J Sainsbury has a one year low of GBX 218.90 ($2.94) and a one year high of GBX 342 ($4.60). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 281.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 289.80. The company has a market cap of £6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.84%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

