Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report $1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.45. Jabil reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,878 shares of company stock valued at $10,294,628 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. Jabil has a 52 week low of $41.35 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.53%.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

