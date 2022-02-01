Jackpot Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Update

Jackpot Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JPOTF traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.08. 19,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,200. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10. Jackpot Digital has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.32.

Get Jackpot Digital alerts:

Jackpot Digital Company Profile

Jackpot Digital, Inc engages as a software developer and supplier to the Gaming industry. It focuses on the provision of electronic tables, mobile gaming on cruise ships and hotel industry, and horse racing for fantasy sports industry. The company was founded on May 27, 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Jackpot Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackpot Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.