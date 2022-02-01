Jackpot Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Update

Jackpot Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JPOTF traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.08. 19,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,200. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10. Jackpot Digital has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.32.
Jackpot Digital Company Profile
