Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) rose 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $16.48. Approximately 662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 89,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.50.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JANX. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 891.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

