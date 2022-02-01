Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Update

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JPXGY traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. 153,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,776. Japan Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Japan Exchange Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Japan Exchange Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial exchange holding company that manages stock-company type financial instruments exchange and related businesses. It provides market infrastructure for financial instruments that offers investors a venue to manage their financial assets and listed companies, a platform to raise funds they require.

