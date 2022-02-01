JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.70) price objective on the stock.

JD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.03) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.79) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.12) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.23) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.13) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 737.86 ($9.92).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

LON:JD opened at GBX 188.05 ($2.53) on Monday. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of GBX 149.40 ($2.01) and a one year high of GBX 235.70 ($3.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 375.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.86), for a total transaction of £21,300,000 ($28,636,730.30).

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.