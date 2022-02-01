Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($14.98) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($15.07). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($4.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($4.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($16.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($12.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.37 EPS.

MDGL has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $57.58 on Monday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $142.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.66. The stock has a market cap of $984.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,213,000 after acquiring an additional 51,501 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,018,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,228,000 after acquiring an additional 150,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,634,000 after acquiring an additional 36,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 592,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,667,000 after purchasing an additional 242,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

