Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for SoFi Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.48). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.16 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SOFI. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $12.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $28.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,217,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,651,000. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $217,656,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,543,508 shares of company stock worth $378,607,910 over the last ninety days. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

