Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progressive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $108.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Progressive has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.06.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.81%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,546 shares of company stock worth $6,826,524 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Progressive by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,627 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth approximately $91,715,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Progressive by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 892,596 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

