John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Gap Down to $47.25

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.25, but opened at $45.64. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $45.62, with a volume of 140 shares.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.03.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BTO)
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
