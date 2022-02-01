John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Gap Down to $47.25

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.25, but opened at $45.64. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $45.62, with a volume of 140 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.03.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 94,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.