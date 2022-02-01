John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE HEQ traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $12.93. 335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,934. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th.
About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More: How does quantitative easing work?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.