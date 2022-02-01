John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE HEQ traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $12.93. 335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,934. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEQ. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 12.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 13,290 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 36.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 68.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 205,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 83,526 shares during the last quarter.

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.