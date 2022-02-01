Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 28,650 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,610 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.52% of Farmers National Banc worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 29.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 41.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $494.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.95. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $265,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 21,209 shares of company stock valued at $375,356 in the last ninety days. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

