Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $386,828,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,904.7% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,734,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,533 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7,962.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 943,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,914,000 after acquiring an additional 931,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,900,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $60.21 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.01.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.