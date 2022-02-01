Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 312 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.1% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 405.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAT opened at $201.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.02 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.35.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

