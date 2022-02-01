Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Sleep Number worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 62.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter worth $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at $245,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNBR stock opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.18 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

