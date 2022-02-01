Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.32 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,363,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 585,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,014,000 after purchasing an additional 61,991 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $413.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $424.82 and its 200 day moving average is $415.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $341.40 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.